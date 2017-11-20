Samsung Galaxy X has support page up on Korean website

As the calendar folds over into 2018, we’re getting all set for what Samsung might bring to the table early in the year. We’ve seen at least one new Galaxy A-series device listed on the chaebol’s Korean support directory — arguably the most advanced we’ve seen yet.

MobielKopen picked up what we now see as the SM-G888N0 appear on the support pages as a device that exists. That device codename has been mentioned at a Korean regulator before and has been associated by the press as the Galaxy X, a foldable smartphone that has been on the release roadmap for this year.

The “N0” denotation means that the device is intended for the South Korean market. As of now, since we’re still talking about a conceptual design, we may see restricted availability and stock.