Qualcomm wants to sell at $80 per share to Broadcom

Qualcomm wants at least $80 per share, not $70. Bloomberg reports that major investors of the chipmaker are encouraging the board of directors to ask Broadcom to up its acquisition offer.

The original bid, which Qualcomm rejected last week, was approximately $105 billion in cash and stocks with $25 billion in debt. With a $10 bump in share price, that would bring the company to a market capitalization of nearly $118 billion. Qualcomm’s share price at midday was around $66.50, which works to net worth of $97 billion.

QCOM stock has underperformed others in the semiconductor sector with a year-to-date loss of 16 percent. Many stockholders have been perched for years, but have seen little to no return from the company and are getting impatient. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan has also been known to wrangle deals with three acquisitions (including Broadcom itself) with no more than a 6 percent capitalization premium on each deal. Meanwhile, Qualcomm is going through legal troubles with Apple and regulators that is leading to a loss of business — depressing its attractiveness to many investors.

Still, many others are looking to long-term value and believe that $80+ is the right price to sell at. It will be up to Broadcom to take.