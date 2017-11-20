Nokia 2 sales on from today at Amazon and they’re hot

On Friday, the Nokia 2 went up for pre-orders in the United States with no exact timeline for launch. Well, we found out that the launch was today.

Apparently, sales of the $99 phone have already gone on at Amazon. While pre-orders still go on at Best Buy and B&H Photo, Amazon is showing that it is “temporarily out of stock” of black, white and copper colors, indicating that sales did start at some point today. No word on if this was by accident or if the initial batch was that limited, but customers can lodge orders for the next batch when it is available.

The phone features a low-power Snapdragon 212, but should be modified with the latest Android OS updates as they come. It works on AT&T, T-Mobile and other US GSM networks.