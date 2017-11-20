Android

iPhone X 2018 may go dual-SIM, HomePod Delays & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X 2018, as we hear that a variant might allow dual-SIM capabilities. Then we talk about the Apple HomePod as the company has confirmed that the product is delayed. The Samsung Galaxy X follows as we hear that the foldable device might arrive very soon thanks to its new landing page. Sprint follows as Black Friday deals include the Essential Phone at just $145. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for Spotify Premium.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
New users basically get Spotify Premium service free for three months this holiday season
Sprint Black Friday deals now include Essential Phone for $145
Samsung Galaxy X has support page up on Korean website
HomePod unceremoniously delayed until early 2018
Apple now tipped to retain Qualcomm as backup modem supplier for dual SIM 2018 iPhones

