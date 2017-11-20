It may not be the sexiest phone of 2017, but we’ve still been eagerly awaiting the international announcement of the Honor 7X ever since China got first dibs more than a month ago.

Huawei’s online-focused daughter company basically just pre-announced the “FullView” 5.9-incher for European markets, with that long-teased December 5 London event now confirmed to host the premium mid-ranger’s highly anticipated expansion.

There’s still a (slim) chance a higher-end model will accompany the Honor 7X to England next month, while US-based bargain hunters may need to wait until January for a post-CES 2018 regional launch.

Official pricing across the old continent unfortunately remains under wraps, and prospective buyers over in India only know the handset will be a local Amazon exclusive.

Honor’s global website of course highlights an “edge-to-edge all-screen design” as a key selling point, alongside a “classic” metal build, dual-lens camera, long lasting battery, and a fun selfie-taking experience.

The full spec sheet is no mystery, including surprisingly sweet stuff like 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 3,340 mAh battery capacity, a more than decent octa-core Kirin 659 processor, and 8MP front-facing shooter.

The 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display is squeezed into a refreshingly compact body measuring 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm. The rear-facing cams come with 16 and 2MP sensors capable of neat Portrait tricks, with the pre-installed EMUI 5.1 OS sadly based on aging Android 7.0 Nougat. Still, at an aggressive enough price, this could be a holiday must-buy for many folks not interested in the best, costliest smartphones around.