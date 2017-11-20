Mid-range Honor 7X will go global on December 5 with large ‘FullView’ display
It may not be the sexiest phone of 2017, but we’ve still been eagerly awaiting the international announcement of the Honor 7X ever since China got first dibs more than a month ago.
Huawei’s online-focused daughter company basically just pre-announced the “FullView” 5.9-incher for European markets, with that long-teased December 5 London event now confirmed to host the premium mid-ranger’s highly anticipated expansion.
There’s still a (slim) chance a higher-end model will accompany the Honor 7X to England next month, while US-based bargain hunters may need to wait until January for a post-CES 2018 regional launch.
Official pricing across the old continent unfortunately remains under wraps, and prospective buyers over in India only know the handset will be a local Amazon exclusive.
Honor’s global website of course highlights an “edge-to-edge all-screen design” as a key selling point, alongside a “classic” metal build, dual-lens camera, long lasting battery, and a fun selfie-taking experience.
The full spec sheet is no mystery, including surprisingly sweet stuff like 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 3,340 mAh battery capacity, a more than decent octa-core Kirin 659 processor, and 8MP front-facing shooter.
The 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display is squeezed into a refreshingly compact body measuring 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm. The rear-facing cams come with 16 and 2MP sensors capable of neat Portrait tricks, with the pre-installed EMUI 5.1 OS sadly based on aging Android 7.0 Nougat. Still, at an aggressive enough price, this could be a holiday must-buy for many folks not interested in the best, costliest smartphones around.