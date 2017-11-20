Cricket Black Friday deals includes some free phones

From today through Sunday, November 26, AT&T’s Cricket Wireless is crimping down on the prices of its ZTE and LG phones as part of its Black Friday celebrations.

The ZTE phones are the Blade X and Blade X Max. All customers — from switchers to existing customers — can now get these phones for $49.99 and $99.99, down from $119.99 and $149.99, respectively. The main difference between them is an extra half-inch of screen diagonal on the Max and double the 16GB of storage on the plain ‘ol X.

If you need a free phone and are looking to switch to the prepaid network, the ZTE Overture 3 is still one of them. The LG Fortune is also for free.

If you want some more interesting LG phones, you’ll be better off moving your phone over — switchers get extra discounts for the following devices: