Android

Cricket Black Friday deals includes some free phones

Contents
Advertisement

From today through Sunday, November 26, AT&T’s Cricket Wireless is crimping down on the prices of its ZTE and LG phones as part of its Black Friday celebrations.

The ZTE phones are the Blade X and Blade X Max. All customers — from switchers to existing customers — can now get these phones for $49.99 and $99.99, down from $119.99 and $149.99, respectively. The main difference between them is an extra half-inch of screen diagonal on the Max and double the 16GB of storage on the plain ‘ol X.

If you need a free phone and are looking to switch to the prepaid network, the ZTE Overture 3 is still one of them. The LG Fortune is also for free.

If you want some more interesting LG phones, you’ll be better off moving your phone over — switchers get extra discounts for the following devices:

DeviceFor switchersFor new or existing customers
LG FortuneFREE$29.99
LG X Charge$49.99$99.99
LG Stylo 3$29.99$129.99
LG Harmony$9.99$59.99
Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Cricket Wireless
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
AT&T, Blade X, Blade X Max, carriers, Cricket Wireless, Deals, discounts, Fortune, Free, Harmony, LG, Overture 3, Prepaid, Stylo 3, US, X charge, ZTE
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.