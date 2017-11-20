Android Messages updated with Google Wallet cash transfers

Two big updates are now rolling out to the stock texting app on Android, Android Messages. These changes were dug up from the version 2.6 APK by Android Police in late September, but they have started to appear with the version 2.7 update.

One of them is video call routing through the Duo app. Registered contacts with Duo accounts will see a video icon at the top of the thread. The second is money transfers right from the app with Google Wallet as the medium — it appears as an applet in the main overflow menu on the composition screen. Users can make requests or pay others through the interface and can switch accounts as needed.

These features are rolling out as of this post.