Android

Android Messages updated with Google Wallet cash transfers

Contents
Advertisement

Two big updates are now rolling out to the stock texting app on Android, Android Messages. These changes were dug up from the version 2.6 APK by Android Police in late September, but they have started to appear with the version 2.7 update.

One of them is video call routing through the Duo app. Registered contacts with Duo accounts will see a video icon at the top of the thread. The second is money transfers right from the app with Google Wallet as the medium — it appears as an applet in the main overflow menu on the composition screen. Users can make requests or pay others through the interface and can switch accounts as needed.

These features are rolling out as of this post.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
63%
Like It
0%
Want It
13%
Had It
25%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Police
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android Messages, Apps, Duo, Google, Google Wallet, mobile payments, News, rcs, SMS, text, texting
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.