The biggest shopping days of the year are near, but that doesn’t mean you absolutely need to wait until Friday, aka Black Friday, or next Monday, i.e. Cyber Monday, to do a little holiday bargain hunting.

You can already avoid the lines and forget about the hassle of waking up early or staying up late to catch limited online inventory of the most sought-after tech gifts available on Amazon.

The always generous e-tailer has kicked off the official “Black Friday Deals Week” with a bunch of hefty savings on robust Android phones for Prime members only. In addition to the Moto X4, you can get an LG G6+, LG Q6 or Moto E4 Plus at a very special price if you don’t mind “lockscreen offers & ads.”

Fret not, we’re (largely) talking non-intrusive sponsored screensavers, and the markdowns are certainly hefty enough to make the “sacrifice” well worth it. The mid-range “FullVision” LG Q6 in particular feels quite compelling at $179.99, down from an initial ad-supported price of $229.99 and a $299.99 MSRP.

The “standard” version of the slim-bezeled Snapdragon 435-powered 5.5-incher is itself discounted, to $249.99, both at Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon also charges $449.99 instead of $499.99 for an unlocked GSM LG G6+ with “lockscreen offers” while listing the standard, ad-free version at a bonkers $749.99.

Last but not least, the already ultra-affordable Moto E4 Plus has dropped another 20 bucks to $119.99 with 16GB storage and $130 in a 32 gig configuration, both offers available exclusively for Prime subscribers. But other folks can purchase the big-battery 5.5-incher at a discount too, coughing up $148 and $170 with 16 and 32GB storage respectively, instead of $180 and $200. Not a bad way to get the holiday shopping season started, eh?