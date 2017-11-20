When Amazon unveiled a (short) list of (select) Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on in-house devices like the All-New Echo, Fire HD 10 or Cloud Cam, bargain hunters were merely told the special offers would be available on “various dates and times between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24.”

Well, today is November 20, and the actual Black Friday is literally right around the corner, so it stands to reason that a number of rare Fire and Kindle promotions are already underway.

Alas, those in the market for a member of the Echo smart speaker family, as well as the Fire HD 8 tablet, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice remote or Cloud Cam indoor security camera, still have to wait their turn.

But it’s hard to argue with a refreshed Fire HD 10 slate supporting hands-free Alexa interactions and sporting a Full HD display starting at $99.99. That’s obviously with “special offers”, aka sponsored screensavers and ads, while a standard 32GB variant costs $114.99 for a no doubt limited time.

64 GB SKUs are $140 and $155 with and without special offers respectively, so no matter which of the four you prefer, you’re looking at cool $50 savings. Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 Kids Editions are discounted by $30 and $40 off their list prices respectively right now, going for just $70 and $90.

Then you have good old fashioned Kindle e-readers on sale for special prices, with a regular 6-incher fetching $50 instead of $80, and a high-res Kindle Paperwhite setting you back $90 after a $30 markdown. Now it’s up to you if you want to wait for potentially better deals… and risk missing out on these sweet bargains.