Alcatel Idol 5S down to $200, A30 to $60 from Thanksgiving

We have a couple more great options for consumers on the lookout for unlocked phones this week — especially if you’re giving them as gifts.

The Alcatel Idol 5S, which hasn’t had much of a highlight this year as with the Idol 4S or even the Idol 3, is the meatier option of the pair with a power-efficient Snapdragon 625, 3.6W front-facing speakers and compatibility on all four major networks in the United States. The standard version — not the Amazon Prime Exclusive version — typically runs for $279.99. It will instead run for just $199.99 from from Thanksgiving day Pacific time.

If you need a quick pick-me-up or are just a minimal user, you might want to look at the Alcatel A30. It’s a low-profile with a decent display and enough horsepower for light multitasking between watching videos and taking photos. There’s a GSM model and another one specifically for Verizon customers. Its price of $99.99 will be cut to $59.99 starting Thursday.

Both discounts will run until November 27 and will be on Amazon. Links are in the source bar below this story.

