Sprint Black Friday deals now include Essential Phone for $145

Down and down again. Reviewers have had a love-hate relationship with this phone — the camera is utterly terrible and its form factor is alienating to people who, for some reason, prefer the notch of the iPhone X.

Exclusive US carrier Sprint has been selling the phone way below its suggested retail price recently, but with Black Friday coming into view, you might get a treat of an upgrade with this device.

The phone is now $25 down and $5 per month on a Sprint Flex leasing plan. You’re allowed to trade in your device (in good condition) and upgrade after 12 months for free. After 18 months, you can pay $30 or $5 monthly for another six cycles to own the device. At the end of it all, you’ll pay $145 minus applicable taxes and fees.

Essential is selling the phone for $499. If you’re already on Sprint or are planning on at least coming away from your current carrier, give this deal a think.