Android

Razer Phone sold out at Microsoft Store, may hit Asia-Pacific soon

Contents
Advertisement

The Microsoft Store online in the United States and Canada have run out of stock of the Razer Phone. The phone came up for sale on Saturday.

So far, gaming hardware company Razer has garnered some retail reach in stateside Microsoft Stores — and if you think that’s weird, you should know that they are apparently also stocking Galaxy S8 and Note 8 units. Three network shops in Denmark, Ireland, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The physical and online Razer Stores are also still stocked up.

In the meantime, CEO Min-Liang Tan is working to expand the company’s first mobile phone out of North America and Europe with at least one promise for Australian fans and a very generic “special announcement” in Singapore this week.

And if you don’t have a pair of USB-C earbuds to work with the phone just yet, Razer is offering one.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
MSPoweruser
Source
Microsoft Store
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Asia, Australia, availability, Canada, Europe, Microsoft, Microsoft Store, News, North America, Razer, Razer Phone, Rumors, Three, US
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.