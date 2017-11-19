Razer Phone sold out at Microsoft Store, may hit Asia-Pacific soon

The Microsoft Store online in the United States and Canada have run out of stock of the Razer Phone. The phone came up for sale on Saturday.

So far, gaming hardware company Razer has garnered some retail reach in stateside Microsoft Stores — and if you think that’s weird, you should know that they are apparently also stocking Galaxy S8 and Note 8 units. Three network shops in Denmark, Ireland, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The physical and online Razer Stores are also still stocked up.

In the meantime, CEO Min-Liang Tan is working to expand the company’s first mobile phone out of North America and Europe with at least one promise for Australian fans and a very generic “special announcement” in Singapore this week.

Flying to Singapore soon to do a major announcement this week! Stay tuned! RT if you’re in Singapore! — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) November 19, 2017

I’m working on Australia as we speak! https://t.co/HDzZytV0jA — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) November 20, 2017

And if you don’t have a pair of USB-C earbuds to work with the phone just yet, Razer is offering one.