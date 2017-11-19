Android

Best Buy takes 75 percent off LG G6 on Sprint

Contents
Advertisement

How will 2018 treat a phone that looks like it came out of 2017 with specs dating back to 2016? You’ll never know unless you go for it, but do you really want to go for it on Sprint?

That’ll be the question if you’re curious about a Best Buy deal for the LG G6 on that network. Simply put, the phone now has a 75-percent price reduction on a two-year equipment installment plan at $4.99 per month. That means the phone will be less than $120.

The LG G6 on Sprint at Best Buy has been at this price point before. Sprint itself has even officially gone lower to $90 at one point.

Ironically, getting the phone on a Sprint Flex lease from Best Buy will net you no discount at all.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
25%
Like It
0%
Want It
50%
Had It
0%
Hated It
25%
Via
Android Police
Source
Best Buy
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Best Buy, carriers, Deals, discounts, G6, LG, News, retail, Sprint, US
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.