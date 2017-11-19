Best Buy takes 75 percent off LG G6 on Sprint

How will 2018 treat a phone that looks like it came out of 2017 with specs dating back to 2016? You’ll never know unless you go for it, but do you really want to go for it on Sprint?

That’ll be the question if you’re curious about a Best Buy deal for the LG G6 on that network. Simply put, the phone now has a 75-percent price reduction on a two-year equipment installment plan at $4.99 per month. That means the phone will be less than $120.

The LG G6 on Sprint at Best Buy has been at this price point before. Sprint itself has even officially gone lower to $90 at one point.

Ironically, getting the phone on a Sprint Flex lease from Best Buy will net you no discount at all.