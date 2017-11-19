Android Oreo and OxygenOS 5.0 finally pushed to OnePlus 3, 3T
OnePlus is finally into the age of Oreo. After several weeks of beta testing, the company is now pushing a software update for OxygenOS 5.0 and Android 8.0 to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.
The latest base OS features are on the update such as Picture in Picture viewing for video apps, autofill, smart text selection. OnePlus is also pushing Parallel Apps where different accounts logged into the same app can be accessed separately on the home screen. Other than design changes, the Launcher now features the ability to directly upload photos to the “Shot on OnePlus” community.
Oddly, you’ll be behind on security with just the September level security bulletin.
The update’s reach will be very limited for the next few days before it becomes wider.
This will be the last OS update for the two 2016 devices. The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will be next to get work done on Android Oreo with their Open Beta programs starting from later this month.