Amazon takes $100 off Moto X4 Prime Exclusive edition

The question of how much you’d be willing to pay to live your mobile life with advertisements every time you unlock your phone has come up once again.

Amazon has a $100 off deal going on for the Moto X4. To put it simply, it’s water-resistant. has 32GB of storage, a mid-range Snapdragon chipset, is stuffed with Amazon’s Alexa assistant and holds complete compatibility with all major US networks, including Google MVNO Project Fi. It debuted at $449.99, then dropped to $399.99 and is now at $299.99.

All that might be fine and well, but as Amazon only sells the Prime Exclusive edition of the Moto X4, that means that only Amazon Prime subscribers can buy this phone and they must look at ads and offers on their lockscreens.

You should be able to “upgrade” away from the ads by paying Amazon some extra money, though.

Via
Android Police
Source
Amazon
