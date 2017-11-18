Bleed green? Or RGB? Have ears? Razer would like you to consider its new Hammerhead USB-C earbuds to compliment the $699 Razer Phone without a headphone jack you’re getting.

The company is promoting some decent cans and strings with a custom DAC, linguine cables, 10mm drivers and an in-line microphone with volume control. The buds will need a pretty meaty source as they have an impedance of around 32 ohms. And there’s a neat little carrying case to boot.

You’d hope there’d be some fixins’ for a $79.99 pair of earbuds. Some may balk at this and source some Shenzhen ODM for some green-cabled USB-C earbuds and put a couple of logos on them, but at least these Hammerheads will give you a run for your money. You can get a pair at the source link below.