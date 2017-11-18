Android

Razer Hammerhead USB-C earbuds designed to compliment Razer Phone

Contents
Advertisement

Bleed green? Or RGB? Have ears? Razer would like you to consider its new Hammerhead USB-C earbuds to compliment the $699 Razer Phone without a headphone jack you’re getting.

The company is promoting some decent cans and strings with a custom DAC, linguine cables, 10mm drivers and an in-line microphone with volume control. The buds will need a pretty meaty source as they have an impedance of around 32 ohms. And there’s a neat little carrying case to boot.

You’d hope there’d be some fixins’ for a $79.99 pair of earbuds. Some may balk at this and source some Shenzhen ODM for some green-cabled USB-C earbuds and put a couple of logos on them, but at least these Hammerheads will give you a run for your money. You can get a pair at the source link below.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Via
Windows Central
Source
Razer
Posted In
Android, Phones, Wearables
Tags
accessories, audio, availability, earbuds, Hammerhead USB-C, Pricing, Razer, Razer Phone, USB-C
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.