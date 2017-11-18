On a general basis, a major Honor phone release will usually follow the blueprint of a big Huawei phone release — often times to a T. But there are a couple of twists that are intended to cater to a more needy youth market that have been uncovered that may keep the Honor V10 a more affordable device than the Mate 10 Pro.

XDA-Developers reports from firmware it has obtained from FunkyHuawei.club that unlike the Mate 10 and the previous Honor V9, there will not be a 4,000mAh battery. Instead, the capacity will be rated at 3,750mAh. The metallic phone also won’t be IP-rated like its cousin Mate. These shortfalls are countered by a few things the Mate 10 Pro doesn’t have: a microSD card slot, a headphone jack and a higher resolution selfie camera — 13 megapixels versus 8 megapixels.

The shared fare of the Mate 10 Pro and Honor V10 is an approximately 6-inch LCD with full HD resolution at an aspect ratio of 2:1. Some form of dual-camera tech will be at back — while Huawei has a branding deal with Leica, Honor does not. They also will both have EMUI 8.0 on top of Android Oreo.

At least six builds of the device have been found, potentially with different bits of memory and cellular support. We should learn more from November 28 at a launch event in Beijing and then later on December 5 with another one in London.