Xiaomi sets up shop in Russia with the first 24/7 Mi Store

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has been playing hardball on retail expansion — from setting up initial availabilities of certain devices at the brick-and-mortars to building more stores out in China, India and now into Western Europe, the company is more eager than ever to build global mindshare. And there’s always been that nagging desire for the company to move into the United States as well.

Well, that isn’t happening yet. But the company does get to notch a first in its belt: its first 24/7 retail outlet in Moscow.

It coincides with a general launch of Xiaomi’s ground game in Russia after serving the country through third-party distributors to spread phones like the Mi MIX around. In addition to smartphones, though, the brand is also selling its action cameras, appliances and other bits of swag at the store.

GizChina reports that Dubai and Egypt could be next to get Mi Stores as Xiaomi sets on also almost quintupling the number of stores in mainland China.