Verizon’s refreshed Samsung Galaxy Tab E starts at $150 with Android 7.1.1

Verizon’s selection of affordable LTE-enabled Android tablets is perhaps not as robust as you’d expect from America’s largest wireless service provider, but starting today, Big Red’s customers have another decent alternative for the Ellipsis 8 HD and Ellipsis 10.

Based on the SM-T378 model number alone, one can easily tell the “new” Galaxy Tab E is more than a little similar to the old, deprecated SM-T377 variant. Indeed, the design is practically identical (and instantly forgettable), including none of the “premium” build qualities of the Galaxy Tab A (8.0) available lacking LTE connectivity in the US.

Unfortunately, apart from mobile internet capabilities and a low $150 starting price, the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 32GB doesn’t have much going for it. Okay, maybe the 5,000 mAh battery isn’t terribly small, and pre-installed Android 7.1.1 Nougat software is really the best you could have hoped for.

But that can’t make up for a modest pair of 5 and 2MP rear and front cameras respectively, just 1.5GB RAM and an unspecified processor that’s unlikely to break any speed records. The 8-inch TFT screen is about as average as you’d expect, delivering 1280 x 800 pixels resolution, and the aforementioned price tag is merely valid with two-year contracts.

Outright, Verizon’s Galaxy Tab E fetches $249.99, which you can always split in 24 monthly payments of $10.41 with $0 down.

