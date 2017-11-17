Double half-off Pixel 2 deal from Verizon if you trade in the right phone
Verizon already has a big BOGO half-off deal if you get a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. But now, if you purchase two phones on 24-month payment plans before November 22, hop onto an unlimited data plan and then trade in an eligible device in good condition, you might be able to suss out a BOGO free deal or something like it.
The new element to this whole deal sandwich is out of the two devices, one Pixel has a half-off discount guaranteed while the other one of equal or lesser value will receive a discount that varies as to which device a customer trades in.
As a refresher, here’s the skinny:
|Trade in
|And get:
|iPhone 7
|Moto Z Force
50% off
|iPhone 7 Plus
|Moto Z2 Force
|iPhone 6s
|Galaxy S8
|iPhone 6s Plus
|Galaxy S8+
|Pixel
|Galaxy S7
|Pixel XL
|Galaxy S7 edge
|LG G6
|iPhone 6
|Moto Z2 Play
35% off
|iPhone 6 Plus
|Galaxy S6
|HTC 10
|Galaxy S6 edge
|LG G5
|Galaxy S6 edge+
|LG V20
|Galaxy Note 5
|Moto Z Droid
|iPhone SE
|Moto Z Play
25% off
|HTC One M9
|Galaxy Note 4
|LG G4
|Galaxy Note Edge
|LG V10
|Galaxy S5
Bill credits will apply to each device within three bill cycles.
