Double half-off Pixel 2 deal from Verizon if you trade in the right phone

Verizon already has a big BOGO half-off deal if you get a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. But now, if you purchase two phones on 24-month payment plans before November 22, hop onto an unlimited data plan and then trade in an eligible device in good condition, you might be able to suss out a BOGO free deal or something like it.

The new element to this whole deal sandwich is out of the two devices, one Pixel has a half-off discount guaranteed while the other one of equal or lesser value will receive a discount that varies as to which device a customer trades in.

As a refresher, here’s the skinny:

Trade inAnd get:
iPhone 7Moto Z Force
50% off
iPhone 7 PlusMoto Z2 Force
iPhone 6sGalaxy S8
iPhone 6s PlusGalaxy S8+
PixelGalaxy S7
Pixel XLGalaxy S7 edge
LG G6
iPhone 6Moto Z2 Play
35% off
iPhone 6 PlusGalaxy S6
HTC 10Galaxy S6 edge
LG G5Galaxy S6 edge+
LG V20Galaxy Note 5
Moto Z Droid
iPhone SEMoto Z Play
25% off
HTC One M9Galaxy Note 4
LG G4Galaxy Note Edge
LG V10Galaxy S5

Bill credits will apply to each device within three bill cycles.

