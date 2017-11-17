Verizon already has a big BOGO half-off deal if you get a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. But now, if you purchase two phones on 24-month payment plans before November 22, hop onto an unlimited data plan and then trade in an eligible device in good condition, you might be able to suss out a BOGO free deal or something like it.

The new element to this whole deal sandwich is out of the two devices, one Pixel has a half-off discount guaranteed while the other one of equal or lesser value will receive a discount that varies as to which device a customer trades in.

As a refresher, here’s the skinny:

Trade in And get: iPhone 7 Moto Z Force 50% off iPhone 7 Plus Moto Z2 Force iPhone 6s Galaxy S8 iPhone 6s Plus Galaxy S8+ Pixel Galaxy S7 Pixel XL Galaxy S7 edge LG G6 iPhone 6 Moto Z2 Play 35% off iPhone 6 Plus Galaxy S6 HTC 10 Galaxy S6 edge LG G5 Galaxy S6 edge+ LG V20 Galaxy Note 5 Moto Z Droid iPhone SE Moto Z Play 25% off HTC One M9 Galaxy Note 4 LG G4 Galaxy Note Edge LG V10 Galaxy S5

Bill credits will apply to each device within three bill cycles.