Twitter now testing Tweetstorm feature

Forget 280 characters. And forget the tweet number indicator that never gets properly filled out in long, long threads.

Twitter’s feeling bold again. After doubling its 140-character limit, it is now letting select Android and iOS app users in on a new feature in beta: the Tweetstorm. This allows users to send a single thread of multiple tweets at once, all of them fully featured with media if desired.

Code for the feature was dug up by a developer under the psuedonym Devesh Logendran in September.

WOAH! Twitter has a hidden tweet storm feature! h/t Devesh Logendran pic.twitter.com/QpDLhKnAZZ — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 10, 2017

The feature has not been made official on the Twitter blog and there’s no word on when it may go public.