ROK Mobile is an odd MVNO. It’s a privately-owned venture co-started by the guy behind Patron tequila, John Paul DeJoria, and British entrepreneur Jonathan Kendrick — it’s seemingly well-funded, so that makes the following bit somewhat refreshing.

ROK runs virtual services with plans individually tailored for service on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. But it also offers supplementary services for underserved and unbanked populations like telemedicine, family legal services, and insurance with big name partners like ADT and Chubb while, at the same time, packaging up talk, text and data deals in one fell swoop through its ROK Life plans.

Outside of those plans, though, the carrier is offering new customers a little different, just in time for the holidays.

Switchers can get 3 months of unlimited talk, text and data on Sprint for just $99 and is tossing in a ZTE Prestige, a value of $99, for free. Amazingly, there’s no high-speed data bucket, just a fairly standard throttling threshold after 20GB of use and 480p video streaming. Plus, international texting to 120 countries and calling to 60 countries is included. The usual monthly rate for this plan is $45.

It’s offering the same 3 months of service for $99 on another CDMA carrier in the US that it isn’t allowed to say, but it likes to use the color red and we’ve already used its name in this story. There’s also 500 minutes of international call credits each month. You’ll have definitely have to bring your own compatible Verizon phone to take advantage of this package.

It’s one of the first big counters to Mint SIM’s wholesale service packaging, so it should be interesting to eye how much traction this gets.

The deals are on from now through December 31 and is available online and at over 10,000 partnering stores. Get into the nitty gritty and learn about the company’s new rewards program at the source link below.