Project Fi wants you to “Fi it Forward” for the holidays

Google MVNO Project Fi is rewarding customers who refer the carrier to family and friends a little differently for the holiday season.

From today through December 17, successful referrals will not only get a $20 bill credit, but they’ll also go towards some physical rewards. At two referrals, customers will get a Google Chromecast. At seven referrals, they get the carrier’s first budget phone, the Android One edition Moto X4, for free.

But beyond the incentives, Project Fi is also donating $50,000 to the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center to help towards the recovery of natural disaster victims in the United States.

Customers can head to their dashboard on desktop to sign up for the program and then get to referring.