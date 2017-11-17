Android

Project Fi wants you to “Fi it Forward” for the holidays

Contents
Advertisement

Google MVNO Project Fi is rewarding customers who refer the carrier to family and friends a little differently for the holiday season.

From today through December 17, successful referrals will not only get a $20 bill credit, but they’ll also go towards some physical rewards. At two referrals, customers will get a Google Chromecast. At seven referrals, they get the carrier’s first budget phone, the Android One edition Moto X4, for free.

But beyond the incentives, Project Fi is also donating $50,000 to the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center to help towards the recovery of natural disaster victims in the United States.

Customers can head to their dashboard on desktop to sign up for the program and then get to referring.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Project Fi
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android One, carriers, chromecast, Deals, Free, Google, Lenovo, Moto X4, Motorola, MVNO, News, Project Fi, promo, US
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.