Brooklyn, oh Brooklyn. OnePlus took over the East River shore to slam some machinery together and bring up the OnePlus 5T. It’s the second year that this manufacturer decided on pushing a quick turnaround on iteration and it caps off a whirlwind of big device launches this fall.

We dissect every little aspect of it and go into our favorite punching bags: Sprint, Face ID and wearables. All the news fit to podcast as we chat with scene newcomer Ryan Woo on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on November 17th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can chat while the show is broadcasting live on Twitter using the hashtag #PNWeekly or shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 279

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Ryan Woo (Fried Face)

News Summary

OnePlus 5T

43:02

The OnePlus 5T launches with the same big specs and a couple of headline changes, too. Android Oreo will take a while to get to the device, but at least the display won’t be all weird like the OnePlus 5, right? Also, we check on a potential Star Wars special edition and look at backdoors galore.

See you soon!