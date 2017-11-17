Android

Entry-level Nokia 2 with large battery is officially coming ‘soon’ to US retailers

Contents
Advertisement

With little to no fanfare, at least for the time being, HMD Global appears to be finally prepping its second US Nokia smartphone launch.

Unfortunately for folks interested in something more powerful and glamorous than the mid-range Nokia 6, the 7 and 8 remain restricted to Asian and/or European regions. The same goes for the 3 and 5, while the 9 is unlikely to see daylight for any market until next year.

That leaves the low-end Nokia 2 slated for a commercial debut across Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo Video sometime “soon.” As expected, the modest 5-incher costs $99 in an unlocked variant compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.

B&H has started taking pre-orders for both black and white flavors, with the former listed over on Best Buy’s official website as “coming soon”, and Amazon promising to deliver white, black and copper models “when available” if you place your order right now.

The Android 7.1 handset’s key selling point is without a doubt an unusually large 4100 mAh battery for that crazy low price point. Advertised as capable of lasting up to two whole days between charges, the Nokia 2 understandably packs a humble quad-core Snapdragon 212 processor and cringey 1GB RAM.

On the plus side, the phone is likely to receive an OTA Android 8.0 Oreo update before long, also combining a premium aluminum frame with “sculpted” polycarbonate, aka cheap plastic, for an overall decent-looking design… all things considered.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Best Buy
Source
Amazon
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Amazon, Android, B&H Photo Video, Best Buy, HMD, HMD Global, News, Nokia, Nokia 2
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu

Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).