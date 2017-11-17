With little to no fanfare, at least for the time being, HMD Global appears to be finally prepping its second US Nokia smartphone launch.

Unfortunately for folks interested in something more powerful and glamorous than the mid-range Nokia 6, the 7 and 8 remain restricted to Asian and/or European regions. The same goes for the 3 and 5, while the 9 is unlikely to see daylight for any market until next year.

That leaves the low-end Nokia 2 slated for a commercial debut across Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo Video sometime “soon.” As expected, the modest 5-incher costs $99 in an unlocked variant compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.

B&H has started taking pre-orders for both black and white flavors, with the former listed over on Best Buy’s official website as “coming soon”, and Amazon promising to deliver white, black and copper models “when available” if you place your order right now.

The Android 7.1 handset’s key selling point is without a doubt an unusually large 4100 mAh battery for that crazy low price point. Advertised as capable of lasting up to two whole days between charges, the Nokia 2 understandably packs a humble quad-core Snapdragon 212 processor and cringey 1GB RAM.

On the plus side, the phone is likely to receive an OTA Android 8.0 Oreo update before long, also combining a premium aluminum frame with “sculpted” polycarbonate, aka cheap plastic, for an overall decent-looking design… all things considered.