Unlike Samsung and Microsoft, which have recently revealed detailed plans to run extensive Black Friday promotions on their official online stores, Huawei just sent our way a list of compelling holiday deals headed to major US retailers.

Amazon will have the honor to get the party started as early as Wednesday, November 22, when the oldie but goldie Huawei Mate 9 is slated to return to a discounted rate of $400, additionally including a complimentary Huawei Band 2 fitness tracker.

The special combo will be part of a limited “Deal of the Day” arrangement, though you should be able to find the Mate 9 at $100 off its list price by itself from November 23 to the 27th across Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and Newegg.

The same large group of authorized sellers will have the Honor 6X available at $50 off, the Huawei Watch 2 Sport at $120 off, and the Watch 2 Classic at $150 off between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, presumably while supplies last.

That should bring the Honor 6X down to $150, the Watch 2 Sport down to $180, and the Watch 2 Classic down to $200 or so.

Meanwhile, a selection of already affordable MediaPad tablets is looking at markdowns of between $20 and $70 at Walmart, Amazon and Newegg over the same time period. Obviously, the $289 and up MediaPad M3 8.0 is getting the deeper cut, with 7, 8 and 10-inch T3 variants set for minimum savings.

Finally, those in the market for a new Windows 10 laptop or 2-in-1 detachable could give the MateBook X or MateBook E a chance at $300 off list through Amazon and Newegg only.