Google Pixel 2 bootloader issues, iPhone X fixes & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent issues that users have found with the Google Pixel 2 and its bootloader. We also talk about the recent software updates that have brought fixes to the iPhone X. Then we talk about the next-generation HTC Vive as we hear some significant changes to come. The event for the Honor V10 follows as we just received a teaser. We end today’s show talking about Huawei and its deals for the holiday season.

Huawei shares long list of Black Friday 2017 deals headed to major US retailers
Honor V10 is official for November 28 event
Next HTC Vive iteration could get Ultra HD resolution, OG looking at another discount
Apple delivers quick iOS 11.1.2 update to fix low-temperature iPhone X bug
Google just can’t catch a break, as Pixel 2 bootloader issue spreads like wildfire

