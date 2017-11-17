Christmas has come early for T-Mobile and Sprint customers, as the two carriers are back duking it out for the US wireless industry’s third place. But the nation’s second largest cellular company today joins the holiday discount party with a bang.

Believe it or not, you don’t even need to subscribe to AT&T’s troubled wireless service to get a 4K-enabled Apple TV free of charge. All you have to do is sign up for four months of DirecTV Now live and on-demand streaming, and cough up at least $140 upfront.

140 bucks covers the platform’s Live a Little package for your first four months, but of course, new “Just Right”, “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” subscriptions also come with complimentary Apple TV 4K set-top boxes.

We’re talking the entry-level 32GB configuration, which normally fetches $179 and hasn’t been notably discounted by itself since finally seeing daylight a couple of months ago.

Mind you, AT&T has offered similar gifts for new DirecTV Now members in the past, bundling however the old, 1080p-limited Apple TV variant with three-month streaming passes.

The “Live a Little” channel lineup includes ABC, AMC, CBS, CNN, Comedy Central, ESPN, Fox, FX, FXX, MTV, NBC, Nickelodeon, TBS, TCL, TNT, VH1 and dozens more. HBO and Cinemax add-ons are $5 per month a pop, while Showtime and Starz each cost 8 extra bucks.

DirecTV Now supports everything from iOS and Android phones to Chromecasts, Windows PCs, Macs, Fire TV and Roku media players, though if you do decide to take advantage of this killer early Black Friday deal, we know what device you’ll probably use to stream your movies and TV shows.