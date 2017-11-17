Apple sells out iPhone X on first day in Korea

Some second-wave pre-orders have begun for the iPhone X ahead of deliveries from next week in 14 markets including, quite importantly, the land of Samsung and LG.

The Apple website for South Korea currently lists both 64GB and 256GB models as unavailable for pre-order. Yonhap news agency is reporting that the nation’s carriers have taken mere minutes to sell out the initial batch of stock. Analysts estimate that 100,000 units were allotted to the networks, less than half the number of iPhone 8 units made available at the time of its launch.

Industry leader SK Telecom took 3 minutes on Thursday and barely 2 minutes on Friday to go through its inventory versus 20 minutes for the iPhone 7. Competitor KT publicly stated that it had 20,000 reservations in 5 minutes while LG Uplus recorded twice the pre-order volume than the iPhone 8 had in just 10 minutes of activity.

Import premiums have ballooned the base model cost of an iPhone X from $999 in the United States to about $1,237 in Korea. The shipping picture is opaque at this point, but we see that shipping times in the United States are still at two to three weeks.