After driving an important part of the smartphone industry’s Q3 global growth, nearly beating Samsung’s shipment scores in India and setting a series of internal records, Xiaomi finally made its seemingly timid official debut in Western Europe.

But as it turns out, the inexpensive Android One-powered Mi A1 and “full screen” Mi MIX 2 aren’t the Chinese company’s only mobile devices available in Spain through authorized channels.

Xiaomi’s own regional e-store also lists the Redmi 4A, Redmi 4X and Mi 6 as up for grabs now at unlocked prices ranging from €99 to €449. Meanwhile, the Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 5A and Redmi Note 4 should themselves start shipping before long, with inventory currently depleted.

Over on Amazon.es, you can find the €99 and up Redmi 4A, €149 Redmi 4X, €169 and up Redmi Note 4 and yes, even the €499 Mi MIX 2 in (presumably limited) stock. Unfortunately, the €229 Mi A1 is “temporarily out of stock” both at Amazon and mi.com/es, though you could also try to get your hands on the pure Android gem in one of two newly opened physical Mi Stores in Madrid. It’s still a long shot, but for the time being, it’s your only shot.