Xiaomi quietly expands smartphone lineup officially available in Spain

Contents
After driving an important part of the smartphone industry’s Q3 global growth, nearly beating Samsung’s shipment scores in India and setting a series of internal records, Xiaomi finally made its seemingly timid official debut in Western Europe.

But as it turns out, the inexpensive Android One-powered Mi A1 and “full screen” Mi MIX 2 aren’t the Chinese company’s only mobile devices available in Spain through authorized channels.

Xiaomi’s own regional e-store also lists the Redmi 4A, Redmi 4X and Mi 6 as up for grabs now at unlocked prices ranging from €99 to €449. Meanwhile, the Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 5A and Redmi Note 4 should themselves start shipping before long, with inventory currently depleted.

Over on Amazon.es, you can find the €99 and up Redmi 4A, €149 Redmi 4X, €169 and up Redmi Note 4 and yes, even the €499 Mi MIX 2 in (presumably limited) stock. Unfortunately, the €229 Mi A1 is “temporarily out of stock” both at Amazon and mi.com/es, though you could also try to get your hands on the pure Android gem in one of two newly opened physical Mi Stores in Madrid. It’s still a long shot, but for the time being, it’s your only shot.

