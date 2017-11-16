It’s a little unusual to see a “regular” smartphone unveiled after its plus-sized sibling, but then again, Vivo’s rise in the global mobile industry can best be characterized as highly unusual. Founded in 2009, and owned by the same parent company as OnePlus and OPPO, Vivo made the world’s top 10 smartphone vendor list in 2015, then the top 5 last year, without many people in the Western Hemisphere noticing its largely budget-focused devices.

In the past couple of quarters, Xiaomi replaced the overly ambitious underdog behind Samsung, Apple, Huawei and OPPO in global smartphone sales, but Vivo continues to release robust mid-ranger after mid-ranger in Asia.

The latest is a more pocket-friendly version of the V7+, aptly named Vivo V7, sporting the same “FullView” display as the 6-incher, just with a 5.7-inch diagonal. The resolution is still not great, at 1440 x 720 pixels, and you probably shouldn’t expect the Snapdragon 450 processor to handle much heavy gaming.

On the decidedly bright side of things, the sleek and lightweight Vivo V7 comes with a phenomenal 24MP front-facing camera capable of neat Face Beauty 7.0 tricks for crystal clear selfies.

The 16MP rear shooter is itself no pushover, and the rest of the specs, including 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, fingerprint recognition, a 3000mAh battery and skinned Android 7.1 Nougat software, also feel pretty nice for an Indonesian price point roughly converting to $280. The Vivo V7 is set to expand to India early next week, where the V7+ fetches the equivalent of $340.