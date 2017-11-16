For the first time in weeks, we actually have some good news to report on the software bug-ridden and divisive hardware-packing Pixel 2 and 2 XL. Of course, it’d have been nice if Google had met demand right off the bat, making today’s positive story unnecessary.

After all, the solid HTC-produced 5-incher and LG’s highly controversial 6-inch stock Android phones might be more successful than their predecessors, but sales numbers are unlikely to be in the millions so far.

Oh, well, let’s just try to live in the moment and focus on the encouraging fact that all unlocked Pixel 2 and 2 XL versions are currently up for grabs from the official Google Store, at least stateside.

Some models, like the “Just Black” with both 64 and 128GB storage, are ready to ship as soon you place your online order, while the hotly demanded Black & White, aka panda, Pixel 2 XL still needs 3 to 4 weeks to reach your doorstep.

A “Clearly White” baby Pixel 2 will ship “by” November 20 in a 128GB configuration, or November 27 with 64 gigs of digital hoarding room, which isn’t ideal, but sure beats the excruciating waiting of first-gen Pixel adopters this time last year.

Unfortunately, most Verizon-specific variants continue to be listed as “out of stock” by Google, including that snazzy, exclusive “Kinda Blue” Pixel 2 flavor. But that’s what Big Red’s own stores are for, also offering you very nice savings with an eligible trade-in.