Hints of a Star Wars-tinged OnePlus 5T coming

Building on our OnePlus 5T from earlier today, we’re learning that an Android Oreo Open Beta build for the OnePlus 5 leaked out and that, within it, it hints to us that there’s another version of the OnePlus 5T coming our way.

XDA-Developers obtained information from a decompilation of the SystemUI, Settings and Launcher APKs in the build pacakge. “Star Wars” has been hinted at in all of them.

For example, there’s a bill of colors for theming purposes and an “accent_star_wars” string was found to correspond to #ffff2837. This shade of red is currently not available as an accent color on OxygenOS, but with posters making full use of darker scarlets, the least we may see is this shade of red. The Launcher APK has a dedicated workspace format with the “star_wars” call-out as well.

While these could just refer to a complete theme wrap that could come in conjunction with a promotion for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” — in select theaters from December 14 — a crop of device classifications seems to have a special reference to a “DEVICE_CUSTOM_STAR_WARS.”

It’s not out of the realm for OnePlus to run limited edition designs for its phones like it did for the OnePlus 3T with French design boutique Colette and for the OnePlus 5 with artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. Still, it would be an interesting media franchise coup for this Chinese brand to latch onto.