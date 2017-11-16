You know how we were led to believe T-Mobile’s compelling Galaxy Note 8 BOGO arrangement would expire just one week before Black Friday? That’s unsurprisingly not the case, as it turns out, and the nation’s leading “Un-carrier” also has a much better deal for iPhone 8 buyers than AT&T.

Technically, it’s the same kind of promotion, but you’re not required to subscribe to anything besides T-Mo’s wireless service. Black Friday comes early for those who have no problem purchasing an iPhone 8, 7, 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Active, S8+, Note 8, LG G6, V30 or V30+, and adding a line for a second free phone.

You can also buy one iPhone 8 Plus starting tomorrow, November 17, and get one for a measly $99.99. All discounts are provided on Prepaid MasterCard cards, and you need to sign financing agreements for both devices to qualify for the ultimate BOGO deal.

T-Mobile wants to bring the holiday cheer into your home ahead of time with a few markdowns on exclusive Magenta accessories as well, including $70 off the Twilight Magenta Ultimate Ears Megaboom and $80 off the Twilight Magenta UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker.

The Un-carrier’s flagship prepaid subsidiary has a series of very interesting perks of its own for network switchers available starting today “for a limited time.” If you port in your number to MetroPCS, you’ll not only get 4 unlimited data lines for $100, but also a free year of Amazon Prime and a gratis Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime.

That’s a combined value of more than $300, and although an Amazon Prime membership is perhaps not as enticing as a free Netflix account, that gives you access among others to many discounted phones and exclusive Black Friday deals next week.