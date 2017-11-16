iOS

T-Mobile has BOGO deals on iPhone 8 and high-end Androids, MetroPCS offers free Amazon Prime

Contents
Advertisement

You know how we were led to believe T-Mobile’s compelling Galaxy Note 8 BOGO arrangement would expire just one week before Black Friday? That’s unsurprisingly not the case, as it turns out, and the nation’s leading “Un-carrier” also has a much better deal for iPhone 8 buyers than AT&T.

Technically, it’s the same kind of promotion, but you’re not required to subscribe to anything besides T-Mo’s wireless service. Black Friday comes early for those who have no problem purchasing an iPhone 8, 7, 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Active, S8+, Note 8, LG G6, V30 or V30+, and adding a line for a second free phone.

You can also buy one iPhone 8 Plus starting tomorrow, November 17, and get one for a measly $99.99. All discounts are provided on Prepaid MasterCard cards, and you need to sign financing agreements for both devices to qualify for the ultimate BOGO deal.

T-Mobile wants to bring the holiday cheer into your home ahead of time with a few markdowns on exclusive Magenta accessories as well, including $70 off the Twilight Magenta Ultimate Ears Megaboom and $80 off the Twilight Magenta UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker.

The Un-carrier’s flagship prepaid subsidiary has a series of very interesting perks of its own for network switchers available starting today “for a limited time.” If you port in your number to MetroPCS, you’ll not only get 4 unlimited data lines for $100, but also a free year of Amazon Prime and a gratis Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime.

That’s a combined value of more than $300, and although an Amazon Prime membership is perhaps not as enticing as a free Netflix account, that gives you access among others to many discounted phones and exclusive Black Friday deals next week.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
T-Mobile Newsroom (2)
Source
T-Mobile Newsroom (1)
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
Amazon, Amazon Prime, Android, Apple, BOGO, BOGO deals, Deals, G6, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S8 Plus, iOS, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, LG, metropcs, News, Samsung, T-Mobile, V30
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu

Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).