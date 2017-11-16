OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T rolling Android Oreo beta in coming weeks
The OnePlus 5T is going to launch with Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OxygenOS 4.7.
While there’s plenty this rambunctious company can do with its software skin, there’s always going to be a base set of features that can really be best brought about by a basic OS update. Over 15,000 users have come into the fold so far — whether that number gets a bump from the OnePlus 5T is a question to answer later.
And so, OnePlus has announced Android Oreo Open Beta programs for both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The former phone will get its first taste starting late this month while the latter will get into the mix in late December. The OnePlus 5 update should be finalized sometime in early 2018. When they launch, these will be the company’s 44th and 45th Open Beta images.
The OnePlus 3 and 3T have also been promised Android 8.0 updates, too, and their Open Beta programs are underway.