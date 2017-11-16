Android

OnePlus 5T hands-on – They did it again! (video)

Watch our hands-on video of the OnePlus 5T. This device has taken over most of the rumors these past few weeks, and is also the best smartphone you can buy from a spec for price perspective. This is also not just a spec bump. As opposed to the effect of the OnePlus 3T when compared to the OnePlus 3, this new refresh is focused more on design and features. 2017 design trends are being met, in addition to software changes that provide a more delightful experience for users.

Watch our full video to learn more about it.

About The Author
Jaime Rivera

Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!