OnePlus 5T hands-on – They did it again! (video)

Watch our hands-on video of the OnePlus 5T. This device has taken over most of the rumors these past few weeks, and is also the best smartphone you can buy from a spec for price perspective. This is also not just a spec bump. As opposed to the effect of the OnePlus 3T when compared to the OnePlus 3, this new refresh is focused more on design and features. 2017 design trends are being met, in addition to software changes that provide a more delightful experience for users.

Watch our full video to learn more about it.