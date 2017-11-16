Honor V10 is official for November 28 event

Huawei is really taking this whole “AI” thing to heart. Subsidiary Honor has posted onto Weibo a teaser for its next event, clearly laying out its intent to showcase a new Honor V10 on November 28 in Beijing.

We’ve been tracing rumors that place the V10’s (no, not THAT V10) spec lineage will fall along the lines of the the Huawei Mate 10 Pro — likely carrying over a full HD+ 2:1 display and improved 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras on the rear. Furthermore, it’s believed that the device will go global at a London event on December 5.

Up until then, we’ll see if “my AI is the fastest.” Obviously the tagline sounds better in Chinese — it rhymes.