Here’s how to get $400 back when buying an LG V30

LG is hoping that you’re in the mood to buy some electronics this month. Specifically, LG electronics and appliances and within the next three weeks.

Starting from today, you can get a $400 back if you buy an LG V30 or V30+ and then buy another eligible LG product — be it a washer, air purifier, television or — and this one’s pretty practical — a TONE Bluetooth headset. Do so by December 2 and fill out the proper form at the source link below this article and you’ll get that money almost as good as cash.

As of this post, we don’t have all the details we’d like to have and the promotion has not gone live, but we shall update this post as details come in.