Cyber Security Bundle — Pay What You Want

Here’s another great Pay What You Want Deal. This time it’s for something that everybody needs — computer and internet security.

Within the Cyber Security Bundle is the award-winning Panda Internet Security, an all-in-one solution to protect your identity from all the cyber criminals out there on the prowl. You’ll also get access to the most secure cloud storage on the market — Data Deposit Box. On top of all this is VPN access, Sticky Password, and more.

For those who are new to Pay What You Want, it works like this: you set the price, and if it’s lower than the average price, you’ll still walk away with a great chunk of the bundle. If you beat the average price, you will get everything in the bundle. On top of that, if you beat the leader’s score, you’ll be entered into a giveaway!