Commercially released in the US just last month at a slightly inflated $600 price, the Android 8.0-powered Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact managed to gradually slip into bargain territory.

Rapidly discounted to around $540, then $505 or $550 with a complimentary $50 gift card, probably the world’s best diminutive smartphone is now outright irresistible at Best Buy’s online and offline stores.

Not only are all four color options priced at $499.99 unlocked, but each and every one of them is still sold with an additional $50 coupon at no extra charge, with no catches or strings attached.

You can go for a black, “lagoon blue”, “pink twilight” or “white silver” flavor, and activate the 4.6-inch handset on your GSM carrier of choice. Maybe not AT&T, though.

It’s needless to stress that gift cards will be offered after you complete your XZ1 Compact purchase, and thus you’re not allowed to actually use them for this particular shopping session. But it’s not like you can’t think of anything else you may want from Best Buy at a sweet $50 markdown.

Dated design and inactive fingerprint sensor aside, the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact is a pretty dreamy sub-$500 phone, including top-shelf specs and features like a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, Motion Eye camera with Super slow motion, 3D Creator, and water resistance.