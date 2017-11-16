iOS

256GB iPhone 7 is just $600 at T-Mobile

T-Mobile is clearing out some old iPhone 7 stock and you can get it for a well-played song. And considering that Apple doesn’t sell this version of the iPhone 7 anymore, your options are fairly limited in this respect.

In any case, the Un-carrier has dropped the price of the 256GB version of the iPhone 7 down to $600 — it originally sold for $850. That price wedges into a sweet spot between the $550 that the 32GB model is going for and the $650 of the 128GB version, still in production today. And yes, you can get it in Jet Black.

By the way, T-Mobile has done this before. It’s doing it again, obviously.

We’d guess that this is a thing “while supplies last,” so if you want a regular iPhone that isn’t a flashy iPhone X and the iPhone 8 is just that bit too expensive for you, here’s where your leap of faith comes in. It’s pretty tantalizing.

