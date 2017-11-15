Android

Sprint-only HTC Bolt with Snapdragon 810 is $200 for a limited time

HTC and Sprint worked together for a phone that was supposed to be the best test bed for its LTE network. That was the Bolt. And that was last year.

It’s still here in 2017 and it’s still kicking around on HTC’s store. But you can get it for way less than the $500 price tag it’s at right now — and you should really think that with a heat-prone Snapdragon 810 from 2015, it better be a good discount — if you decide to take on a promo code.

The code is “BOLT200” and the final price is $200. Of course, there are modern phones at that price that will have at least a year’s software support. Yet, even in 2017, a Snapdragon 810 may perform harder than a Snapdragon 400-series chip, if less efficiently.

