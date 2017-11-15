Both Sony’s high-end and mid-range smartphones have a reputation for delivering insufficient bang for buck, especially stateside, where competition is more heated than ever, and Xperia devices still lack functional fingerprint scanners.

But if you wait long enough, and know where to seek your killer bargains, you may be able to get one of the Japanese company’s mobile flagships at a mid-level price point a while after said hero phone’s commercial debut.

Case in point, the latest B&H Photo Video deal for Sony Xperia XZ buyers, letting them score the fall 2016-released 5.2-incher in exchange for a measly $304.99 in “Graphite Black.” The Platinum and Forest Blue flavors are themselves available at decent discounts, fetching $315 and $320 respectively, compared to Best Buy’s current $350 – $375 range, for instance.

Before long, Android 8.0 Oreo software will likely become the original XZ’s main selling point, although the phone ain’t too bad (for $305) on Nougat either. It’s got a Full HD “Triluminos” display, 23MP rear-facing camera with triple image sensing technology and Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, 13MP selfie shooter, water-resistant design, Snapdragon 820 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot for expansion with up to 256 gigs more.

Covered by a limited one-year warranty, the model on special sale at B&H is unlocked and 4G LTE compatible with GSM carriers nationwide. Enjoy!