Portable, high-quality bluetooth speakers – just $31.99

It’s time to upgrade your speakers to the next generation of audio equipment. These Sphereo X2 Speakers may look small, but they pack a powerful aural punch.

The Sphereo X2 Speakers are an extremely versatile speaker system. They are ultra compact for easy transport if you travel a lot. You can bring them with you to the beach or basketball court. Don’t let the size fool you because these speakers delivery high fidelity audio. You can connect them to your phone via bluetooth or play directly from the audio-in jack.

Currently, the Sphereo X2 Speakers are 36% off. You can get yours today for just $31.99.