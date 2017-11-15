In case you didn’t find Lenovorola’s selection of snap-on Moto Mods for the high-end Z smartphone family eclectic enough, there’s now a nostalgia-evoking magnetic accessory that basically turns your handset into an instant photo printer.

Fittingly dubbed the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer, this is as neat a concept as it sounds, and as straightforward in execution as one could expect. You simply attach the new Moto Mod to your Z2 Force, Z2 Play or first-gen Z using the same pogo pin system as always, long press on the physical capture button to launch your phone’s camera, short press to snap a pic, and finally, print from your Android device.

It’s all over in a few seconds, and you don’t have to worry about making a mess either, as the Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod supports Polaroid Premium ZINK Zero-Ink Paper for 2 x 3 inches smudge-proof photos on the spot.

Not exactly lightweight, at 188 grams, the instant printer Moto Z attachment comes with its own 500 mAh battery capable of only 20 prints per charge. The $199.99 price tag also doesn’t sound ideal, especially considering you’ll have to cough up an extra $9.99 for a pack of 20 ZINK Paper sheets or $14.99 for a 30 pack.

On the bright side, the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod does come with an unspecified number of included paper sheets, also aiming to capture your interest with the ability to print Facebook, Instagram and Google Photos “memories” in addition to working in “real time.” Oh, and you get filters, borders and stickers as well. Pre-orders are underway today on Motorola’s US website, with manufacturer deliveries and Verizon sales set to start this Friday, November 17.