iPhone X shipping waits continue to shrink to as low as 2 weeks

If you’re lucky, you can get an iPhone X shipped to you in just two weeks.

The promise Apple is giving consumers worldwide (we dd a spot check at Apple websites in Australia, China, Spain and the United States) at this point is that an iPhone X will ship within two to three weeks. That’s down from a recent evaluation of three to four weeks and further down from the five to six weeks recorded at around launch.

And to think that pre-orders launched 19 days ago.

At this rate and by our eyeball, everyone who wants an iPhone X on Black Friday should get one in a week or so. It still doesn’t exactly tell the story of whether the iPhone X is selling well. Production is going great, but is customer take-up? No way to tell for sure, but it sounds okay.

