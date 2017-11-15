Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the the iPhone X 2018, and how it might include more 3D sensing technology. We then focus on the iPad Pro 2018 and how its new processor, the A11X could bring some interesting 7nm innovation. The HTC U11 follows as the device has now landed some Android Oreo love. Then we talk about the device that still hasn’t gotten any love, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active on Sprint.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Sprint to intro Galaxy S8 Active with half-off deal for switchers November 17

– Trouble in beta paradise: Samsung pauses public US Oreo tests for Galaxy S8 and S8+

– HTC U11 joins exclusive Android 8.0 Oreo club with official update in Taiwan

– Next-gen iPad Pros will reportedly use 7nm-based Apple A11X Bionic SoC with octa-core CPU

– Apple wants to put a 3D sensor on the back of 2019 iPhones to exploit AR’s full potential