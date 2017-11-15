Android

Android Wear-powered Fossil Q Control tones down the style, picks up HR monitor and swim protection

The US-based Fossil Group is by far Google’s most active Android Wear hardware-making partner, releasing a wide variety of AW2.0-powered smartwatches across a multitude of brands over the past few months, including Michael Kors, Diesel, Emporio Armani and Misfit-labeled products.

But the vast majority of the Group’s new iOS and Android-compatible wearable devices are advertised as focused on fashion and stylish looks more than anything. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but at least for the sake of diversity, it’s nice to see the Gen 3 Sport Fossil Q Control join the company’s elegant Q Explorist and Q Venture models.

A robust 45mm case made of stainless steel and measuring 14mm in thickness is paired with a simple black silicone strap for a straightforward, glamourless, almost bland design that should however catch the eyes of fitness nuts.

Unlike the Q Venture and Explorist, the Gen 3 Fossil Q Control does come with a built-in heart rate monitor providing deeper insight into the way your workouts actually improve your health.

Another important upgrade is full “pool readiness” and swim protection, or a 5 ATM rating, as it’s listed in the sporty wearable’s official spec sheet. That also includes 4GB internal storage, a decent collection of sensors, from an accelerometer to a gyroscope and altimeter, as well as “all day” estimated battery life, touchscreen functionality, smartphone notifications, and a built-in microphone.

Priced at $275 and up for grabs in the US already, the Q Control comes with a single physical button on the right side, and surprise, surprise, an easy, intuitive way to scroll through the UI on a “new virtual touch bezel.”

Source
Fossil
Posted In
Android, Wearables
Tags
Android, Android Wear, Android Wear 2.0, Fossil, Fossil Gen 3, Fossil Q, News, Q Control, Q Explorist, Q Venture
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).