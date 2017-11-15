The US-based Fossil Group is by far Google’s most active Android Wear hardware-making partner, releasing a wide variety of AW2.0-powered smartwatches across a multitude of brands over the past few months, including Michael Kors, Diesel, Emporio Armani and Misfit-labeled products.

But the vast majority of the Group’s new iOS and Android-compatible wearable devices are advertised as focused on fashion and stylish looks more than anything. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but at least for the sake of diversity, it’s nice to see the Gen 3 Sport Fossil Q Control join the company’s elegant Q Explorist and Q Venture models.

A robust 45mm case made of stainless steel and measuring 14mm in thickness is paired with a simple black silicone strap for a straightforward, glamourless, almost bland design that should however catch the eyes of fitness nuts.

Unlike the Q Venture and Explorist, the Gen 3 Fossil Q Control does come with a built-in heart rate monitor providing deeper insight into the way your workouts actually improve your health.

Another important upgrade is full “pool readiness” and swim protection, or a 5 ATM rating, as it’s listed in the sporty wearable’s official spec sheet. That also includes 4GB internal storage, a decent collection of sensors, from an accelerometer to a gyroscope and altimeter, as well as “all day” estimated battery life, touchscreen functionality, smartphone notifications, and a built-in microphone.

Priced at $275 and up for grabs in the US already, the Q Control comes with a single physical button on the right side, and surprise, surprise, an easy, intuitive way to scroll through the UI on a “new virtual touch bezel.”