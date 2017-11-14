Android

Sprint to intro Galaxy S8 Active with half-off deal for switchers November 17

T-Mobile’s laid its terms down for getting a Galaxy S8 Active on its network. But it’s not the only place other than AT&T to get a durable Samsung flagship phone.

Sprint has announced that sales of the S8 Active will begin November 17 online and in stores for the full price of $850 — that’s $35.42 per month for 18 months on a Sprint Flex lease. Customers have the option to turn in the device after 12 months and upgrade to another Galaxy device without a change charge.

However, if you plan on switching to Sprint, you can get the phone for half-off with a bill credit of $17.71 per month. That takes the phone down to $425.

After 18 months, you can pay the balance of the price to own the device either through a lump payment or six more monthly payments.

