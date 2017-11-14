Android

Samsung puts up support page for would-be Galaxy A5 (2018)

Contents
Advertisement

Samsung’s pre-eminent flagship line, the Galaxy A-series, is getting a refresh in the coming weeks. In the case of the Galaxy A5 (2018), the display keeps the counter up with this year’s S-line while the supposed metal-and-glass design has more the flavor of cardboard.

There’s now some confirmation out of Samsung Korea that the Galaxy A5 (2018) exists as its model name has been filed into the support section of the company’s website. WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt picked up on the listing.

The SM-A530N code clearly denotes the actual A5 model while the “30” indicates that it is the fourth iteration as the A-series came into being in 2015. The last letter usually tells its carrier or unlocked designation, though we aren’t quite sure what the “N” stands for.

In any case, we’re probably not too far off from the launch of the first mid-range phone with a 18.5:9 “Infinity Display.”

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
aspect ratio, Display, Galaxy A5 (2018), Infinity Display, Korea, Leaks, News, oops, Samsung
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.