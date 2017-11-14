Samsung puts up support page for would-be Galaxy A5 (2018)

Samsung’s pre-eminent flagship line, the Galaxy A-series, is getting a refresh in the coming weeks. In the case of the Galaxy A5 (2018), the display keeps the counter up with this year’s S-line while the supposed metal-and-glass design has more the flavor of cardboard.

There’s now some confirmation out of Samsung Korea that the Galaxy A5 (2018) exists as its model name has been filed into the support section of the company’s website. WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt picked up on the listing.

Samsung Galaxy S5 2018 listed on Samsung’s website now. Can’t be far out. https://t.co/MT0CJZCASi — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) November 12, 2017

The SM-A530N code clearly denotes the actual A5 model while the “30” indicates that it is the fourth iteration as the A-series came into being in 2015. The last letter usually tells its carrier or unlocked designation, though we aren’t quite sure what the “N” stands for.

In any case, we’re probably not too far off from the launch of the first mid-range phone with a 18.5:9 “Infinity Display.”